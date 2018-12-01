Orlando Pirates held to a goalless draw at home against Maritzburg United

The visitors, who came here with no victory in five matches, could have gone home with full points as Deolin Mekoa’s shot hit the upright with Siyabonga Mpontshane in Bucs goals well beaten in the 73rd minute.

The first 45 minutes were dominated by Pirates in terms of possession and forward moves but it all came to nothing as Bucs attacking players could not capitalise on their chances.

Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori did well to tip away Thembinkosi Lorch’s fierce shot inside the box midday through the first stanza and the left pole came to Maritzburg’s rescue when Bucs left back Innocent Maela failed to find the net in the 40th minute.

The visitors came to this match with their coach Fadlu Davids’ future hanging by a thread after gaining only one victory in ten league matches and sitting second from the bottom with nine points.

The Buccaneers have been buzzing but the absence of their two midfield enforcers Ben Motshwari and Xola Mlambo seems to have limited their creative element in the middle of the park against a Maritzburg side which didn’t pose much threat.