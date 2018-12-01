Chiefs shot down back to earth by sharp Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs lost a bit of ground on the Absa Premiership pace setters as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat away at Lamontville Golden Arrows at a rain-soaked Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday.
Limbikani Mzava put two penalty kicks past goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune as Arrows stunned Amakhosi to leave Chiefs with just one win in their previous six league matches.
Leonardo Castro reduced the deficit with less than half an hour remaining in the second half but, despite a late surge in pursuit of an equalizer, it was too little too late for the limping Soweto giants.
The defeat, their fourth of the season to go with six draws and four wins after 14 matches left Amakhosi stagnant in sixth position on 18 points – five behind leaders and bitter rivals Orlando Pirates who were to host Maritzburg United at Orland Stadium in the late kickoff.
After thumping Tanzania’s Zamamoto FC 4-0 in the preliminary stage first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, Chiefs went into the match in high spirits but were shot down by the speedy Arrows.
Centre backs Erick Mathoho and Teenage Hadebe committed two penalties in a space of five minutes as Arrows broke out from down the middle and consistently managed to carve out spaces in the Chiefs’s central defence.
If there were doubts for the first penalty decision after Lerato Lamola went down under what looked a soft challenge from Mathoho after half an hour, there were certainly none for the second five minutes later as Hadebe hacked down Lennox Mutizwa inside the box.
On both occasions, Malawian captain Mzava was too powerful for Khune as Arrows went into the break with a two-goal lead.
Arrows’ winger Siboniso Conco, with only keeper Khune to beat, should have ended the match as a contest shortly after but the keeper’s experience came to the fore as he made himself big to make a crucial save to deny the exciting youngster.
Chiefs came back from the break looking rejuvenated but it took them up to the 60th minute to find the equalizer.
Billiat had two good chances to bring Chiefs level but was denied by Maximilian Mbaeva in the Arrows goal while Mathoho also blasted inches wide from close range.
