Chiefs shot down back to earth by sharp Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs lost a bit of ground on the Absa Premiership pace setters as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat away at Lamontville Golden Arrows at a rain-soaked Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday.

Limbikani Mzava put two penalty kicks past goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune as Arrows stunned Amakhosi to leave Chiefs with just one win in their previous six league matches.

Leonardo Castro reduced the deficit with less than half an hour remaining in the second half but, despite a late surge in pursuit of an equalizer, it was too little too late for the limping Soweto giants.

The defeat, their fourth of the season to go with six draws and four wins after 14 matches left Amakhosi stagnant in sixth position on 18 points – five behind leaders and bitter rivals Orlando Pirates who were to host Maritzburg United at Orland Stadium in the late kickoff.