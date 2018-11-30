Brockie finds form at the right time
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has rediscovered his scoring touch just at the right time as they prepare for the Tshwane derby.
Sundowns will take on SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Brockie scored a wonder goal on the volley in their 2-0 win over Leones Vegetarianos in the CAF Champions League preliminary round in midweek. Themba Zwane bagged the other goal.
It was the New Zealander's second goal for the club after he scored against Free State Stars earlier this month to snap his year-long drought.
The 30-year-old has a feeling that he will score against his former club, SuperSport, if given the chance.
"When I went out against Free State Stars I was quite confident before that game and I broke the duck. Now I feel like every time I go out on the pitch I can score," Brockie said. "I do have a knack of scoring against my former clubs. Now that I have found the net a couple of times it's one less thing to stress about. I have a good feeling going into this SuperSport game.
"It's important that we get results in these league games because there is not much time and the games are coming thick and fast."
Sundowns will face their neighbours this weekend before hosting the second leg of the CAF clash on Wednesday. The sharpshooter feels it worked to Sundowns' advantage that the team did not have a video of their opponents
"We didn't have any video footage of them and sometimes that works to your advantage because you can't take your opponent lightly and that's what we did.
"I don't think we will have any problems with them at home next week and we will get into the next round," said the New Zealander.