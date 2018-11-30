Brockie finds form at the right time

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has rediscovered his scoring touch just at the right time as they prepare for the Tshwane derby.

Sundowns will take on SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Brockie scored a wonder goal on the volley in their 2-0 win over Leones Vegetarianos in the CAF Champions League preliminary round in midweek. Themba Zwane bagged the other goal.

It was the New Zealander's second goal for the club after he scored against Free State Stars earlier this month to snap his year-long drought.

The 30-year-old has a feeling that he will score against his former club, SuperSport, if given the chance.