Safa amendments include PSL asking permission on sponsorships
A SA Football Association (Safa) extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday will have on its agenda several proposed amendments to the country's football governing body statutes.
Among these will be to bring in line the Safa constitution with Fifa statutes that “all members including Associate Members and the Special Member [the National Soccer League] shall be subordinate to Safa”.
A further amendment proposes that the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ which oversees the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and National First Division (NFD)‚ shall “immediately communicate to Safa its intention to discuss‚ consider or enter into negotiations with a sponsor or any person or a group of persons for a sponsorship or the raising of funds”.
This appears to be in response to a clash between the Safa and the NSL where the association raised the issue of superiority‚ related to the league asking quaestions over a refereeing sponsorship signed by the association with insurance OUTsurance in September.
A further proposed amendment states: “To ensure every sponsorship without exception is negotiated in the best interest of football in the country in consultation with Safa and with the written permission of Safa.”
Saturday’s extraordinary meeting will follow a Council meeting‚ both at Sandton Convention Centre.
Safa will hold their annual general meeting (AGM) in Sandton on Sunday‚ giving the report-back on the year‚ including financials.
Among other items on the agenda for exrtraordinary meeting on Saturday is a proposal for an amendment to change the SA Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) from an associate to a special member‚ brought by the ex-footballers’ body.
“Every amendment to a statute for a Constitution is significant because it changes the way you do business. There is no minor amendment‚” Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul told TimesLIVE.
“Every member in Safa is entitled to make recommendations for changes. And that is discussed by the full membership.
“So whether that proposal for special membership is accepted is neither here nor there. They (SAMLFA) have to table it‚ they have to motivate it‚ and the members will then vote on it.
“It’s everybody’s democratic right to make that proposal and then motivate it accordingly to see if they can get substantial support for it.”
Currently the NSL are the only special member‚ Paul said.
He said a Safa special member does not necessarily have a greater say in the running of football than an associate member.
“No. Again‚ those things would be debated‚ because they [SAMLFA] have just asked to be moved to a special member‚” Paul said.
“Currently the NSL has six votes‚ and then you have 52 members that have three votes. It doesn’t make them any different or give them any special powers to be able to have an influence in football.”
There has been speculation that Paul will be ratified as permanent chief executive as current incumbent Dennis Mumble has not renewed his contract since it expired at the end of September.
“That’s news to me‚” Paul said.