Safa amendments include PSL asking permission on sponsorships

A SA Football Association (Safa) extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday will have on its agenda several proposed amendments to the country's football governing body statutes.

Among these will be to bring in line the Safa constitution with Fifa statutes that “all members including Associate Members and the Special Member [the National Soccer League] shall be subordinate to Safa”.

A further amendment proposes that the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ which oversees the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and National First Division (NFD)‚ shall “immediately communicate to Safa its intention to discuss‚ consider or enter into negotiations with a sponsor or any person or a group of persons for a sponsorship or the raising of funds”.