Several amendments regarding the National Soccer League (NSL) were deferred for further consultation at a SA Football Association (Safa) extraordinary meeting at Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul said it was decided that the proposed amendments should be discussed further‚ in consultation with the NSL‚ which oversees the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and National First Division (NFD)‚ at the Safa-PSL joint liaison committee (JLC).

The amendments included that “all members including Associate Members and the Special Member [NSL] shall be subordinate to Safa”.

Another proposed that the NSL shall “immediately communicate to Safa its intention to discuss‚ consider or enter into negotiations with a sponsor or any person or a group of persons for a sponsorship or the raising of funds”.