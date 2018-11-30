Shonga over learning phase, set to deliver

If you are going to judge Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga based only on goals scored, then his statistics don't make for good reading.

However, the Zambian striker insists there's a lot more to his game which fans may not see. He scored four goals in 23 appearances for Pirates last term after joining the club from Nkwazi FC.

Shonga also has four goals this campaign from 17 games, including the wonderful free-kick he scored in Pirates' 5-1 win against Seychelles's Light Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary clash at Orlando Stadium in midweek.

The 22-year-old has in fact been criticised by fans for missing clear-cut chances. Shonga even missed a penalty in Pirates' 2-1 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership clash last month.

But he redeemed himself with a goal as Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 again to advance to the Telkom Knockout final, which they will contest against Baroka on December 8.