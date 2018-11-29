“Ja it’s obviously very difficult for me to call it a snub or anything like that‚” Paul said on Thursday.

“I mean we did notice that there was nobody there from the SABC. They were invited and they were the only major broadcaster who were not there.

“We have [recently] spoken to the SABC about these things in general. And they were very clear that there is no instruction to snub anything from Safa.

“We obviously have to take their word for it. But they would need to account as to why the journalists were not there.”

However‚ a Safa source‚ who did not want to be named‚ said that the suspicion at the association was that SABC management had instructed a snub of the briefing.

“What upset a few of the Fifa guys was that almost all the broadcasters were there to cover this groundbreaking event. It’s one of only two offices on the continent for Fifa‚” the source said.