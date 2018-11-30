AB de Villiers says Tshwane Spartans will make changes
Tshwane Spartans captain AB de Villiers has indicated that there will be a few changes in the batting and bowling departments for their Mzansi Super League (MSL) clash against Cape Town Blitz at SuperSport Park on Saturday night.
The Spartans are looking for revenge after the Blitz beat them by 49 runs in the away fixture and De Villiers said ringing a few changes will give his side a competitive edge at this critical stage of the T20 tournament.
“I think we need to keep a competitive edge throughout the tournament. It is important in our bowling department that guys must not feel like someone is going to play no matter what‚” he said in Centurion on Friday afternoon as the Spartans readied for the visit by the current log leaders.
“We are going to have a couple of changes because all our bowlers are experienced guys who are used to coming in and out of the team.
“We are expecting to make changes to the team – it is halfway through the tournament and we need to [change] to keep the guys fresh and give the guys who have been left out a run.”
Corbin Bosch batted at No 3 in the Spartans’ last match on Wednesday where they beat the Jozi Stars by four wickets.
De Villiers said the side are not settled at that position because a number of batters can play there.
“We are not set at No 3 because we have a few guys like Bosch‚ [Rory] Kleinveldt‚ [Robbie] Frylinck‚ and [Sikandar] Raza who can play that role. It depends on what we want to do against the Blitz on Saturday.
“Talking about [Tony] De Zorzi [who can also bat No 3]‚ I think he is a fantastic player and I can see him in the Proteas set-up not too long from now. He has a beautiful cover drive and he has a good head over his shoulders.”
The star batter in the win over the Stars during the week was Proteas Test opener Dean Elgar‚ and De Villiers was highly impressed by one of the senior players in the match where the Spartans were under pressure to win to remain in contention for the playoffs.
“I am glad we pushed him up the order. I think he was getting frustrated floating around‚” De Villiers said.
“He has a lot of experience because he has been playing at the highest level for many years now. He is a fighter and that is the type of guy you want.
“In general‚ I am expecting a better game against the Blitz and we have a good chance of coming on top because we are at home.”
MSL this weekend -
Friday:
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Paarl Rocks (St George’s Park‚ 2pm)‚ Jozi Stars v Durban Heat (Wanderers Stadium‚ 7pm)
Saturday:
Tshwane Spartans v Cape Town Blitz (SuperSport Park‚ 7pm)
Sunday:
Paarl Rocks v Durban Heat (Boland Park‚ 11am)‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars (St George’s Park‚ 3.30pm)