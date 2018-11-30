AB de Villiers says Tshwane Spartans will make changes

Tshwane Spartans captain AB de Villiers has indicated that there will be a few changes in the batting and bowling departments for their Mzansi Super League (MSL) clash against Cape Town Blitz at SuperSport Park on Saturday night.

The Spartans are looking for revenge after the Blitz beat them by 49 runs in the away fixture and De Villiers said ringing a few changes will give his side a competitive edge at this critical stage of the T20 tournament.

“I think we need to keep a competitive edge throughout the tournament. It is important in our bowling department that guys must not feel like someone is going to play no matter what‚” he said in Centurion on Friday afternoon as the Spartans readied for the visit by the current log leaders.