Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the side must put thoughts of the Fifa Women’s World Cup out of their minds as they prepare to face Nigeria in the final of the African Women's Cup of Nations in Accra on Saturday.

South Africa sealed an historic first visit to the World Cup in France next year when they defeated Mali in the semifinals on Tuesday‚ clinching a top-three qualification spot that sparked much celebration‚ both in Ghana and at home.

But Ellis says the job is not yet complete with the chance for the four-time losing finalists to lift the African women’s championship for the first time now tantalisingly close.

“We’ll have to bring our A-game. You come to a tournament to win it. We have said that our first goal was to reach the World Cup‚ but obviously we want to win the tournament as well‚” Ellis said.