Killing a semi-retired pastor was an adrenaline rush - scary but exciting‚ convicted murderer Marinda Steyn told the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Steyn‚ who is serving 11 life terms‚ was dressed in a correctional services outfit when she took the stand in defence of her “best friend”‚ Cecilia Steyn.

Cecilia‚ Zak Valentine and Marinda Steyn’s daughter Marcel Steyn are accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Le Roux Steyn‚ Marinda Steyn’s son‚ is already serving 25 years behind bars.

John Barnard was sentenced in 2016 after entering a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

State advocate Gerrit Roberts asked Steyn during cross examination how she felt when she killed 75-year-old pastor Reginald John Bendixen.

Inhaling deeply‚ she looked down and asked: "Do you really want me to answer that even if it may be offensive to people?"

"Yes‚" Roberts replied.

"It was an adrenaline rush to be there. Scary but exciting at the same time. To actually do it‚ I felt a release. It felt like something I waited my whole life to get rid of‚" she said.

"Is that why you murdered again?" Roberts asked.

Steyn replied: "No‚ it was only like that the first time."

Bendixen was attacked by Marinda Steyn and Zak Valentine with a small axe and stabbed multiple times at his home in August 2012.