Bafana lose once in 2018‚ but with a decidedly mixed bag of results

Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw with Paraguay in Durban on Tuesday means they finished 2018 unbeaten‚ but can look back on mixed success in a year that has not been without its disappointments.

The national team won the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ collected the Plate trophy at the Cosafa Cup and have remained on course for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification‚ despite making their job tougher than it needed to be.

The team claimed four wins and six draws in their matches this year with probably more lows than highs.

SowetanLIVE takes a brief look back at their 10 games in 2018‚ the fewest they have played since appearing in just nine internationals in 2011.

Bafana in 2018:

March 21

v Angola 1-1 (Mothiba 51’)

Four Nations tournament

A debut goal for French-based striker Lebo Mothiba helped secure a draw with a strong Angola in Ndola.

Bafana would go on to win the shoot-out 5-3 as Darren Keet saved twice from Angolan spot-kicks to set up a meeting with Zambia in the semifinals of the Four Nations tournament.