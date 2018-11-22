Wife recalls how pastor sprayed her with anointing oil before raping her

The mother of two said the pastor would come to her home while her fiance was at work under the pretext that he wanted to pray for her.

She said the first incident happened after the man offered her a lift home and later told her that she needed deliverance from demons which were attacking her womb and breasts.

"He asked me to undress and asked me to bring a container of double portion anointing oil that we buy from church. He then asked me to remove my dress and underwear. He asked me to kissed him, pushed me to the bed and raped me."

The woman said after the attacks, he would send her sleezy messages telling her that he enjoyed her.

"I started ignoring his calls. I knew that it was wrong, but I could not stop him because I feared him. He threatened to kill people with his power during his sermons," the woman said.

The woman said she confided in a church member and stopped attending the church during September. She said she opened a case on November 13.

"I was shocked to find out that there were other victims and women who were afraid to speak," she said.

A junior pastor in the church, whose wife was also allegedly raped, said he wanted justice for his 28-year-old wife.

The 35-year-old man said at first he did not believe his wife when she informed him about the incident.