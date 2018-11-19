'Percy Tau destined for top' - Bafana star impresses Nigeria coach Rohr

Bafana Bafana may not be world beaters, but they have players who are being noticed and Percy Tau is one of them.

The latest to heap praise on the 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Season is Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

"I give my congratulations to this wonderful player, Percy Tau, and I hope to see him in a big team in Europe," said the German.

"He has all the qualities and he gave us a lot of problems."

Rohr was speaking after Bafana played to a 1-1 draw with Nigeria at FNB Stadium at the weekend in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. He also had a special mention for goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Two months ago, Libya coach Adel Amrouche also spoke highly of the 24-year-old Tau, who plays for Belgian second division side Saint-Gilloise, on loan from English Premiership side Brighton.

Tau showed great skill to eliminate three Nigeria defenders before setting up Lebo Mothiba for Bafana's equaliser. An own goal from Buhle Mkhwanazi had given the Super Eagles the lead.

"I think it was a difficult game, but we tried hard and we wanted to win," said Tau, the former Sundowns star.

"We should have won and them playing with five at the back really tells you how cautious they were about the match because we beat them away. I think we played well and we were confident.

"It was one of the games where we had to put in everything and I think the guys put in the effort.

"But then we are not too happy because we all thought we could have won the match. We showed everyone that if we are confident enough we can always come out in these big matches to try and win."