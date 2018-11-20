New SA breed to test Paraguay

Bafana Bafana will be looking to avoid a repeat of what happened the last time they faced South American opposition at home, when they take on Paraguay tonight.

South Africa will take on La Albirroja (White and Red) in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm).

It's been four years since Bafana last hosted opposition from South America, suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Brazil before the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Coach Stuart Baxter is expected to reshuffle his lineup after their bruising 1-1 draw with Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the weekend.

Bafana midfielder Hlompho Kekana conceded that the friendly will give the coach a chance to experiment with a new combination in the centre of the pitch.

"We have got younger players who can do the job for the country, the likes of Teboho Mokoena and Fortune Makaringe," Kekana said.

The 33-year-old has revealed that he may be rested due to some discomfort in his ankle.