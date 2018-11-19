Percy Tau's star shines so brightly even Nigeria coach Rohr notices

Percy Tau's star noticeably sparkled the brightest at the FNB Stadium and even opposition Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr noticed the Bafana Bafana's precocious talents when the two rivals faced off in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the weekend.

Tau delivered a man-of-the-match performance in Bafana's 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles and he caught the eye when he effortlessly waltzed past three bemused Nigeria players before unselfishly laying a pass to strike partner Lebo Mothiba to score his fourth goal in five national team matches.

“I give my congratulations to this wonderful player Percy Tau and I hope to see him again in a big team in Europe‚” said Rohr.

“He’s got all the qualities to play in England or somewhere else in the big championship.

"He gave us a lot of problems but luckily we were able get the result that we wanted.”