State 'wants to privatise Eskom'

Two Eskom unions believe there are sinister moves to collapse the power utility and privatise it.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) marched to the Union Buildings on Saturday against the privatisation of Eskom and the sourcing of power from independent power producers, among others.

The march followed an Eskom warning that load shedding cannot be ruled out for the rest of the year.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe said on Friday its current coal stockpile would last about 25 days as it faces a power-generation challenge.

Hadebe said Eskom was going to use more open-cycle gas turbines, which produce power at a higher cost than it had budgeted for. He said the other challenge was rain, especially with the low stockpile in most of its power stations.