Paraguay arrive in Durban on Thursday for their friendly against Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday and will bring a 24-man squad that includes players from the top leagues in Europe.

Paraguay’s squad is traveling in two groups‚ the first from Europe (England‚ Italy and Spain) and the U.S‚ and the second from Paraguay‚ including new coach Juan Carlos Osorio and 10 support staff.

There are 15 foreign-based players in the squad with goalkeeper Santiago Rojas the only newcomer named by Osorio‚ who was appointed coach in September.

The 57-year-old Colombian’s immediate objectives are to prepare for next year's Copa América in Brazil and then qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Paraguay have not qualified for the World Cup since participating in the 2010 finals in South Africa.

Tuesday’s game in Durban kicks off at 7pm

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Aguilar (Olimpia)‚ Santiago Rojas (Nacional Asuncion)‚ Antony Silva (Cerro Porteño)

Defenders: Omar Alderete (Huracán‚ Argentina)‚ Junior Alonso (Celta Vigo‚ Spain)‚ Santiago Arzamendia (Cerro Porteño)‚ Fabian Balbuena (West Ham United‚ England)‚ Juan Escobar (Cerro Porteño)‚ Lorenzo Melgarejo (Spartak Moscow‚ Russia)‚ Juan Patiño (Olimpia)‚ Bruno Valdez (América‚ Mexico)

Midfielders: Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United‚ USA)‚ Blas Cáceres (General Díaz)‚ Cecilio Domínguez (América‚ Mexico)‚ Celso Ortiz (Monterrey‚ Mexico)‚ Richard Ortiz (Olimpia)‚ Cristhian Paredes (Portland Timbers‚ USA)‚ Rodrigo Rojas (Cerro Porteño)‚ Alejandro Romero (New York Red Bulls‚ USA)‚ Hector Villalba (Atlanta United‚ USA)

Forwards: Derlis González (Santos‚ Brazil)‚ Ángel Romero (Corinthians‚ Brazil)‚ Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis‚ Spain)‚ Federico Santander (Bologna‚ Italy).