In an effort to push ticket sales for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ the South African Football Association (Safa) and Stadium Management South Africa have roped in hugely popular hip hop and pop star AKA.

AKA will provide pre-match entertainment and the match starts at 3pm.

Bafana played in front of a near empty FNB Stadium in their last qualifier match against Seychelles last month and there is a serious risk that Nigerian fans could outnumber South Africans this weekend.

There is a huge Nigeria community in and around Johannesburg who will want to see their national team move a step towards qualifying for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year in what promises to be an entertaining affair between the known rivals.

Stadium Management chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar said they are focused on encouraging and getting South Africans from all walks of life to get behind the national football team.

“The match is almost upon us as both Bafana Bafana and Nigeria are preparing for this important match‚” he said.

“SMSA is ready to welcome our national team back to the home of soccer and we are behind Bafana Bafana and coach Stuart Baxter in their qualification campaign.

"Providing the infrastructure and logistical support required is only one-part of our focus ahead of such an important match.

"Our support for our national teams is just as important. This is a rare occasion where South Africa can come together and show the world the true spirit of the rainbow nation.

"Let’s get behind Bafana Bafana and show them what support really means.”

SMSA said the stadium would open at 11am on Saturday with AKA providing pre-match entertainment from 2.45pm.

Tickets are on sale at Computicket‚ Money Market Counters at Shoprite‚ Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores nationally from R60 per person.