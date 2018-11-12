Bafana Bafana’s depleted midfield could suffer another loss after recalled Thulani Serero missed Vitesse Arnhem’s Dutch league clash with Utrecht with an ankle injury this weekend.

Serero was not considered for selection though he was involved in light training on Friday‚ which will give hope to Bafana coach Stuart Baxter as the national team medical staff assess the severity of the injury.

The midfielder had won the second-most number of ‘duels’ in the Dutch league this season ahead of the weekend’s fixtures and with no Dean Furman‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo or Bongani Zungu due to injury‚ is an almost certain starter in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier if fit.

He had featured in 44 of the club’s 45 Dutch league games since he joined at the start of the 2017/18 campaign‚ and started every one this season before the 2-1 win over Utrecht.

Serero was recalled by Baxter after a year on the sidelines when he turned down the opportunity to represent the country in the World Cup qualifiers against Senegal last November.

The 28-year-old had reached out to SAFA to make himself available for the national team again‚ according to Baxter‚ but may now have his plans scuppered by injury as he looks to add to his 37 caps.

Among the other Bafana players in national team action‚ there was disappointment for Percy Tau as his Belgian second-tier side Royal Unioin Sat Gilloise went down 1-0 at table-topping Mechelen.

And Lebo Mothiba came off late on for Strasbourg in their 0-0 draw at his former side Lille.