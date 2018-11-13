Bafana Bafana target gets a call-up to Croatia U20s

Bafana Bafana’s hopes of persuading teenage Crystal Palace defender Nikola Tavares to play for the national side have been dealt a blow after he linked up with the Croatia Under-20 side this week.

The 19-year-old has recently returned from long-term injury and has been playing for the Palace Under-23 side over the last month.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had discussions with the Cape Town-born player earlier this year about representing SA and felt he had positive feedback.