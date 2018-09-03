Safa stands by Baxter after backlash over decision to appoint his son to Bafana

South Africans reacted with anger when the news broke on Monday but Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said they could not impose a technical team appointment on Baxter.

“We don’t interfere with the technical team because the head coach has a right to chose whoever he wants to work with‚" Chimhavi said.

"When you give a coach a mandate‚ you must allow him to chose the people he wants to work with so that his work could be easier.”

Baxter was seemingly unperturbed as he faced the media in Durban on Monday.