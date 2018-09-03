Bafana Bafana have called up Vincent Pule‚ Maphosa Modiba and Tiyani Mabunda as replacements for their withdrawn injured trio in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Durban on Saturday.

Bafana suffered a triple injury blow ahead of the game at Moses Mabhida Stadium with Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu‚ and the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and defensive midfielder Hlompho Kekana ruled out with injuries.

National coach Stuart Baxter has brought in Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule for Zwane‚ SuperSport United utility player Modiba for Zungu‚ and Sundowns' Mabunda for teammate and central midfield partner Kekana.

"I didn't have a good day yesterday in terms of players being injured at the last moment‚" Baxter said at the Bafana arrival press conference at Durban's Hilton Hotel on Monday.

Earlier Safa had Tweeted: "@BafanaBafana midfielders Bongani Zungu & Themba Zwane have been withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

"Midfielder Hlompho Kekana is in serious doubt & undergoing tests at his club. Zwane was in camp but got left behind after a medical check up by the national team doctor [Dr Thulani Ngwenya]."

Both Zwane and Zungu played a starring role as starters a little over a year ago when Bafana began their 2019 Nations Cup Group E qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against Nigeria in Uyo in June 2017.

That was South Africa's first competitive win against the Super Eagles‚ in coach Stuart Baxter's first match in charge.