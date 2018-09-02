Celebrities feel the heat over tax evasion

A phalanx of high-profile South African celebrities are being criminally investigated by the Hawks while others are being prosecuted for fraud relating to their taxes.

Sunday World can reveal former Generations actress Katlego Danke appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on August 21 for fraud.

Danke, who now plays Kgothalo on Isidingo, was warned to appear in the same court next month after the case was postponed for further investigation.

The sultry thespian found herself accused of being on the wrong side of the law after SARS opened a case of fraud against her at Joburg Central police station in March. According to a police statement, Danke allegedly failed to submit her personal tax returns for the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed Danke appeared in court for fraud relating to her personal income tax, but said it was unknown how much Danke allegedly owes the taxman.

"The matter relates to late filing of income tax returns only," she said.

