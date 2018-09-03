Problems continue to pile up for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana are almost certain to have to do without new Strasbourg centre-forward Lebogang Mothiba for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya at Moses Mabhida on Saturday.

Strasbourg - the club Mothiba joined from fellow Ligue 1 team Lille last week for a figure as high as a reported R135-million - have informed Bafana coach Stuart Baxter that the big striker has a hamstring tear.

The Bafana team managemanent and doctor‚ Dr Thulani Ngwenya‚ were awaiting the scan from Strasbourg as confirmation of the injury‚ Baxter said at the national team's arrival conference at the Hilton Hotel in Durban on Monday.

"I'm just waiting now for a medical report from France for Lebo Mothiba‚ because his club [Strasbourg] - and we have't seen the scan yet - say that he's got a grade 2 hamstring tear‚ which is a 10 to 17 days to repair.

"So from what we've got at the monent Bradley [Grobler] and Dean [Furman] have both got knocks but the doctor thinks it's manageable‚ so they will remain in camp. They won't training tonight but we'll hope they'll be back.

"We will be calling players for the three who are defintely out. When I get the scan‚ and Lebo is definitely out‚ I'll call somebody up for him."

Baxter said he would call a local-based player as a replacement for Mothiba‚ as it would take too long for an overseas-based player to arrive.

The Bafana coach already has had three players pull up injured from the squad on Sunday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns pair of midfielder Hlompho Kekana and winger Themba Zwane‚ and Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu‚ had to withdraw injured.

They have been replaced by SuperSport United midfielder Maphosa Modiba‚ Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule and Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda.