South Africa

Classes at TUT fail to resume

By Sipho Mabena - 03 September 2018 - 17:09
FILE PHOTO: A Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student from the Soshanguve campus in Pretoria drags a bag.
FILE PHOTO: A Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student from the Soshanguve campus in Pretoria drags a bag.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

The first day of classes at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after the five-day mourning period was marred by disruptions on Monday, including the interruption of a senate meeting.

Classes were suspended last week to mourn final-year law student Katlego Monareng who was allegedly killed by police during a protest over SRC election vote-rigging last month.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter condemned the disruptions at Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses.

"The Tshwane University of Technology condemns the disruptions experienced at the Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses today, which included the interruption of a senate meeting. The independent forensic investigation conducted by SNG Grant Thornton is progressing well and the executive management committee is expecting a preliminary report in due course," De Ruyter said on Monday, noting that discussions with SRCs from the Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses were also under way.  

"Academic activities at all campuses will continue as scheduled to ensure that no further academic time is lost."

Students march for answers on shot TUT student

TUT students gathered to march to Bheki Cele's office seeking justice for a student who was shot dead on campus.
News
5 days ago

TUT holds memorial service for Katlego Monareng

TUT management had since halted academic activities and declared a week of mourning ahead of Monareng's funeral.
News
4 days ago

Memorial for shot TUT student to take place on Wednesday

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will hold a memorial service on Thursday for a student who was shot dead last week.
News
6 days ago

TUT suspends activities for the rest of the week after death of law student

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has suspended activities for the rest of the week as it mourns the death of law student Katlego Andries ...
News
6 days ago

TUT mulls changes to academic calendar

TUT will go to Senate to propose the adjustment of the academic calendar.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
The metros, the DA and the new MultiChoice channel - Malema's top 5 quotes
X