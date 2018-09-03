Classes at TUT fail to resume

The first day of classes at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after the five-day mourning period was marred by disruptions on Monday, including the interruption of a senate meeting.

Classes were suspended last week to mourn final-year law student Katlego Monareng who was allegedly killed by police during a protest over SRC election vote-rigging last month.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter condemned the disruptions at Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses.

"The Tshwane University of Technology condemns the disruptions experienced at the Pretoria and Soshanguve campuses today, which included the interruption of a senate meeting. The independent forensic investigation conducted by SNG Grant Thornton is progressing well and the executive management committee is expecting a preliminary report in due course," De Ruyter said on Monday, noting that discussions with SRCs from the Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses were also under way.

"Academic activities at all campuses will continue as scheduled to ensure that no further academic time is lost."