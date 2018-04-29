Former Orlando Pirates player Bheka Phakati has died‚ the football club confirmed on Sunday.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing away of former player Bheka Phakathi‚” the club said in a statement posted on its website.

“On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family we would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Phakathi family and supplicate that God provides comfort in this time of pain.”

According to soccer magazine Kick Off‚ Phakathi died in a car accident.

“Phakathi‚ who also played for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United‚ passed away this morning in a car accident on his way to training at ABC Motsepe League club Umvoti‚ where he was coaching‚” the magazine said.

“It is a huge blow for Umvoti as Phakathi had just won the league title in KwaZulu-Natal and the club‚ under his mentorship‚ was set to contest the playoffs for a spot in the National First Division next season.”