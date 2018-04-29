Four bodies found burnt after Bronkhorstpruit car crash
Four people were killed while another person was critically injured after their vehicles burst into flames following a collision on the R25 near Bronkhorstpruit‚ east of Pretoria‚ paramedics said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
"ER24 paramedics along with the provincial services arrived on the scene shortly after 4pm to find one light motor vehicle in the emergency lane while another was found on the side of the road. Both vehicles had burst into flames and were well alight‚" said Meiring.
The flames were quickly doused.
"Upon closer inspection paramedics discovered three bodies in the one vehicle while another body was found in the second vehicle. Unfortunately‚ all four patients had already succumbed to their numerous burn wounds. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead‚" said Meiring.
"On further inspection‚ paramedics found a woman‚ believed to be in her 40s‚ lying outside the vehicle. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition."
She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Sunshine Hospital in Actonville‚ Benoni.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.