Four people were killed while another person was critically injured after their vehicles burst into flames following a collision on the R25 near Bronkhorstpruit‚ east of Pretoria‚ paramedics said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"ER24 paramedics along with the provincial services arrived on the scene shortly after 4pm to find one light motor vehicle in the emergency lane while another was found on the side of the road. Both vehicles had burst into flames and were well alight‚" said Meiring.

The flames were quickly doused.