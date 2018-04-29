Caring women in Modiba's life made the football star strong

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba loves women.

Not with the kind of love of a philanderer but from an appreciation of having grown up in a household held together by caring women.

Modiba was raised by single parent, Magdalene. Also in the picture were grandmother Florah, great-grandmother Selinah and aunts Mollale and Selinah at home in Matshelapata, 37km east of Polokwane.

He feels it has made him to be gentle and have compassion.

"I am proud of having been around strong women when I grew up and I did not even feel that there was no father around," Modiba said.

"I actually grew up calling my grandmother mama, so the women in my life mean everything to me. They have made me who I am and have showed me how to be a man."

The 22-year-old enjoys relaxing at home in Midrand where he enjoys video games.