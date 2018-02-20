When Kaizer Chiefs’ now-famous supporter “Colly” is not entertaining his fellow fans with his hilarious full-kit warmup routine at matches he is out busting criminals.

That is because Colly‚ full name Colraine Moatshe‚ is a police sergeant in Johannesburg.

Originally from Rustenburg‚ and a truck driver until 2002‚ now Moatshe lives in Norwood‚ Johannesburg‚ and is a sergeant at the Linden SA Police Service station.

“I’m on the beat‚ not a desk job‚” he grinned.

“I always wanted to be a policeman. I enjoy serving people.

“Being a policeman comes with a lot of challenges.

"If Chiefs are playing‚ I come to the stadium just to come and relax.”

SowetanLIVE approached Moatshe at half time of Chiefs’ 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday night to find out more about this madcap Amakhosi supporter who comes to games in full kit.

Moatshe entertains crowds and TV audiences with his warmups up and down the aisles.