Chiefs' fortunes change with Steve's dress code

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is anything but superstitious. Yet, you can't help notice that since the change in his dress code, the team has not lost.

Usually, Komphela is draped in suits to go with the gold tie that represents the club's colours.

This year, however, he has returned a different man. He's gone with fancy shirts that have caught the eye and a jersey that hangs around his neck. And to be fair, he has a dress sense, and even though he's not superstitious his latest fashion trend has brought some good fortune.

The last time Chiefs lost a match was against Chippa United early in December.

The first time Komphela sported his new look was at the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton, where he was seen having a good laugh with one of Chiefs' favourite sons ever, Doctor Khumalo, who's now technical director at Baroka.