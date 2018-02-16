Siphiwe Tshabalala happy to retire at Kaizer Chiefs

Whenever a player's contract is coming to an end it can be a very stressful time, but Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is an exception.

Chiefs are happy with him because they will be opening talks soon over a new deal, and "Shabba" is also happy to stay put beyond June 30 when his contract comes up.

The 33-year-old has been with the club for 11 years, and Chiefs have become home for the Soweto-born lad. So as much as his contract is just over four months from running out, he would stay on, and he told Sowetan yesterday that he's happy to retire at the club.

"My contract is coming to an end at the end of the season, but I'm happy and my focus now is to continue working hard, do what I love and work for the team. I'm not worried about my future," he said.

"I would love to retire here. I've been with the club for 11 years and it has been nothing but success."

Chiefs face their third season without a trophy with only the league and the Nedbank Cup to play for this season.

And as much as Shabba wants to see them bring home silverware to end the drought, he also believes their future looks bright considering Amakhosi have a mixture of experience and youth.

"I think we are not a complete team, but we are a work in progress and the youngsters have done well," he continued.

But what about the future of head coach Steve Komphela, who's in the last six months of his contract? "With regards to the coach, I think he's done well in terms of trying to bring the team together and promoting youngsters as well.

"Sadly, he's going to be judged on what he has done in terms of winning trophies, but as a team we see what he's doing and his vision," Shabba said.

Chiefs take on Cape Town City at FNB tomorrow (8.15pm).