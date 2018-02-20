Ex-speaker Connie Bapela will get her last wish at her funeral

Former Johannesburg council speaker Connie Bapela wanted to convene a gathering of her friends and family for lunch after she came out of hospital.

Her husband and Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Obed Bapela yesterday said he did not imagine that the gathering would happen for his wife’s funeral after her death on Friday.

Politicians, family and friends came to Bapela ’s residence in Sandton to mourn her death.

Among the dignitaries who visited were ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, and Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Connie died aged 56.

Her husband said he thought she would come back home after her operation.

The family had planned to take her out for lunch and also to Sun City resort for a weekend.

“She had a big operation after they found a growth in her stomach. As she was healing it was discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs which led to her death.

“On Friday, she said she wanted to cook for all her friends and family members. Little did we know that would be through her funeral.”

Bapela , who met his wife in 1981, described her as his pillar of strength and a very loving person.

“She was also the best cook and she loved bags and shoes. Even though we will give out her clothes to family members, we will keep some to treasure,” he said.

Nkosi-Malobane, who has been friends with Connie for 35 years, said the country had lost out big time.

“She was not only a mother or political activist but also a counsellor to anyone. She had a beautiful soul and was willing to accommodate everyone.”

Connie leaves behind three children aged between 23 and 28. A civic memorial service will be held in Alexandra on Wednesday.