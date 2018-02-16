Ryan Moon takes a lot of advice on the fine art of the technique and positioning of a striker from veteran teammate Bernard Parker‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ centre-forward starlet has revealed.

Moon‚ the 21-year-old younger brother of former Bafana Bafana right-back Bryce‚ has become something of a lucky charm for Chiefs with his crucial goals in Amakhosi’s run of form going into Saturday night’s big chasing pack match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium.

Signed as a still-raw youth prospect from Maritzburg United almost two years ago‚ Moon has made his breakthrough with four goals in five league and cup games.

He admits he has much to learn.

“I’m happy to have been getting on the scoresheet and playing some games‚” Moon said this week.

“Obviously I can improve. I’m still young. There’s a lot need to learn.

“And be open to learn. Listen to the senior players‚ listen to the coach (Steve Komphela). He’s doing a great job with us youngsters in bringing us in so far.”

Strikers are viewed as the game’s glory boys. But their position is also perhaps the most technical on a football field.

Good striking is all about intelligent positioning in and around the box‚ then correct‚ balanced body positioning at the moment of striking the ball.

Moon said Bafana's 2010 World Cup striker and Chiefs veteran Parker has played a role in his rapid development since his arrival from home town Pietermaritzburg to Naturena.

“We (the strikers) stay after training and do a bit of extra work with coach Steve and (assistant) coach (Patrick) Mabedi.

“And also with Bernard Parker. I’m very close with Bernard. I listen a lot to what he has to say.

“He’s been there‚ he’s played at the highest level. So for me as a youngster to feed off him and absorb as much as he’s learnt as to where I’m supposed to be and which position is best‚ I think that’s important.

“And I think it’s great for him to be so open and sharing. Not a lot of people will just be open.

“It’s great for me to learn from a big player like him. He’s done it for Bafana‚ for Chiefs‚ and overseas.”

Fourth-placed Chiefs and fifth-placed City are both seven points behind PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and could potentially eliminate a chasing rival with a victory in Saturday’s clash.

PSL this weekend -

Friday:

Maritzburg United v AmaZulu (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday:

Baroka FC v Chippa United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Bidvest Wits (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City (FNB Stadium‚ 8.15pm)