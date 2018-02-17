Kaizer Chiefs’ players are aware of coach Steve Komphela’s precarious situation‚ and want to fight for the coach to win silverware so he can stay at Naturena‚ veteran midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has said.

With Komphela’s contract up for renewal at the end of his third season in 2017-18‚ Chiefs‚ who meet Cape Town City in the Absa Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday night‚ are yet to win silverware under the coach.

Tshabalala said Chiefs – for the first time‚ perhaps‚ as a result of youngsters promoted by Komphela and the club finally backing him up with some strong signings‚ looking genuinely competitive in the past three months – are aware of the cloud over the Amakhosi boss’s future.

“Ja‚ definitely. I think it’s reality. It’s football‚ it’s business‚” the 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana star said.

“You know‚ when you’re not doing well and it’s not working out sometimes there’s nothing you can do.

“But we love our coach‚ and we’re working for our coach‚ and we want our coach to stay.

“We believe that he’s the right coach. And the only thing that we need to do now is to win trophies.

“And if we win trophies‚ we’ll definitely keep him here.”

Asked if there is an air of desperation among the players to fight for a trophy for Komphela‚ Tshabalala replied: “It’s not desperation. But it is the situation that we currently find ourselves in.

“But at the moment we’re not thinking about that. We want to do well.

“For us to show our love and support for the coach is to win trophies. I think that’s the only thing that’s missing.

“He has done well at the club for choosing youngsters and putting a good team together‚ a team that can compete.

“So the only thing that’s missing is for us as players to fight for him on the field and bring him silverware.”

Fourth place Chiefs and fifth-placed City are both seven points behind PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and meet in a potential eliminator of a chasing pack team.

PSL this weekend -

Friday:

Maritzburg United 2 AmaZulu 0

Saturday:

Baroka FC v Chippa United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Bidvest Wits (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City (FNB Stadium‚ 8.15pm)