×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

'I promise to do my best for the jersey': Former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi signs for Sharks

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 13 June 2023 - 10:38
New Sharks player Aphiwe Dyantyi during the Lions mixed zone at Museum, Emirates Airline Park on June 11, 2019.
New Sharks player Aphiwe Dyantyi during the Lions mixed zone at Museum, Emirates Airline Park on June 11, 2019.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Sharks have signed former Springbok and Lions utility back Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Dyantyi, 28, has been out of rugby action since his four-year doping ban that started in 2019. This was after the wing tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list.

His ban, which will come to an end in August, cost him a chance to represent the Boks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Eastern Cape-born star is excited about his imminent return to rugby and hopes for a productive spell with the Sharks.

“More than anything, I’m just excited to be back and I trust everyone who is around is as excited as I am to see what I can do,” Dyantyi said.

“I only promise to do my best for the jersey.

“I’ve been in Durban for quite some time now and I’ve kind of seen what the Sharks mean to the people, I want to contribute to that.

“I’ve seen the pride the people have, and I would like to honour that in all I do and the fans to see that be reflected on what I do on the field.”

Before his ban Dyantyi had a promising future, having won 13 caps for the Boks and scored 30 points.

One of his most memorable moments was when he helped the Boks beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first in tie when he scored two tries in the 36-34 win in 2018 Rugby Championship.

Dyantyi was named the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in November 2018.

His signing in Durban adds crucial depth to a side that has world class backs in Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi and others. 

Banned former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi vows to come back stronger

As he approaches the last stretch of his four-year doping ban, former Springbok  Aphiwe Dyantyi has vowed to come back stronger than before.
Sport
1 year ago

Former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s four-year ban from rugby confirmed

On the day when World Rugby conducted the 2023 Rugby World Cup draw‚ the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed former ...
Sport
2 years ago

Decision on ex-Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi's doping hearing expected in the coming weeks

SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) chief executive officer Khalid Galant has confirmed that a decision on the doping hearing of former ...
Sport
2 years ago

Verdict in the doping case of former Springboks hooker 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle impending

The verdict in the doping case of former Springboks hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle will be announced this week‚ SA Institute for Drug Free ...
Sport
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest