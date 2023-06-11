Steyn, playing in his final match at Loftus, was involved in two of them; the first came via an intelligent high kick, which was gathered by Johan Goosen allowing Cornell Hendricks to score and the veteran flyhalf’s second involvement saw him deliver a lovely floated pass, which combined with a good running angle from lock Ruan Vermaak, created space for Embrose Papier to dot down next to the posts.
No party for departing Steyn as Cheetahs triumph at Loftus
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The Cheetahs performed the role of party poopers to perfection at Loftus on Saturday, leaving the Bulls to fret for a few more hours about their play-off spot in the Currie Cup and popping the balloons on the Morne Steyn/Bismarck du Plessis farewell celebrations.
The Free Staters secured a 31-27 win, surviving a late charge from the home team who were forced to play the entire second half with 14 men after eighthman Elrigh Louw was red-carded for shoulder barging Cheetahs flanker Sibabalo Qoma in the head.
The Bulls will be cursing that bit of ill-discipline as well as a few other missed chances which left their semifinal hopes out of their own hands. They had charged into a 19-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes, scoring three tries.
Steyn, playing in his final match at Loftus, was involved in two of them; the first came via an intelligent high kick, which was gathered by Johan Goosen allowing Cornell Hendricks to score and the veteran flyhalf’s second involvement saw him deliver a lovely floated pass, which combined with a good running angle from lock Ruan Vermaak, created space for Embrose Papier to dot down next to the posts.
However the Cheetahs are a resilient bunch and even if they haven’t been in their best form in the last few weeks, they showed plenty of courage to work their way back into the match. Tries from centre David Brits, who burst through some poor tackling and wing, Daniel Kasende after a sweet backline move, left them just five points adrift at halftime and with Louw’s sending off, a player to the good.
Masuku produced a magical try shortly after the break, feinting and stepping through the Bulls' defence to leave the Cheetahs just a point shy of the hosts. The visiting team’s forwards gained the ascendancy through some ferocious work on the ground while their eighthman Friedle Olivier offered a bruising presence.
Scrumhalf Rewan Kruger benefited from his forwards’ endeavour to give the Cheetahs the lead for the first time in the 48th minute.
After Steyn had been substituted — and was rightly given a standing ovulation by the Loftus crowd — the Bulls fought back with Steyn’s replacement Chris Smith producing a well-weighted kick from which Hendricks scored his second try.
However, there was to be no more points for the home team thereafter, with Masuku’s penalty providing the Cheetahs with an extra cushion for the final ten minutes.
SCORERS:
BULLS — Tries: C. Hendricks (2), H. Vorster, E Papier. Conversions: M.Steyn (2). Penalty: Steyn
CHEETAHS — Tries: D. Brits, D Kasende, S. Masuku, R. Kruger. Conversions: Masuku (4). Penalty: Masuku
