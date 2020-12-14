On the day when World Rugby conducted the 2023 Rugby World Cup draw‚ the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) confirmed former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s four-year ban from rugby.

The 26-year-old Dyantyi‚ who has represented the national team 13 times‚ tested positive for three banned substances in metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi’s ban runs from August 13‚ 2019 to August 12‚ 2023‚ which will give him less than a month to get ready for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup defence if he’s still in the game at the time.

He’ll be turning 29 that year and the 2023 edition in France will start on September 8.

In the statement released by Saids‚ the organisation said Dyantyi failed to prove that his positive dope test wasn’t intentional.

The hefty four-year ban was also determined by the World Anti-Doping Association codes.

“The three-person Independent Doping Hearing Panel found that the athlete had failed to satisfy the burden of proof to establish that his positive dope test was not intentional.

"The Panel relied on the framework for sanctions in the World Anti-Doping Code that outlined a sanction of four years for the doping offense in this matter‚” the statement said.

“The athlete’s rights are reserved to seek relief through lodging an appeal should he believe that he has substantive grounds for an appeal.”