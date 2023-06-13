Pumas midfielder Ali Mgijima has declared they have every intention of defending their Currie Cup title as they take on the Sharks on Saturday in the semi-finals at Kings Park Stadium (7.05 pm).
The Pumas made it through to the last four on Friday when they defeated their fiercest rivals, the Griquas 27-17 in Kimberly. The win was enough to set a date with Joey Mongalo’s Sharks who finished second in the round-robin stages.
The side from Mbombela aim to defend their title after winning the Currie Cup for the first time last year. Mgijima, who’s grown to be a key player in Jimmy Stoneshouse’s set-up, says the team want to successfully defend their title and be back-to-back champions.
“We needed to go into the semi-finals. We want to go and repeat what we did last year; being in the semi-final and going to play the final. We want to be back-to-back champions, that’s what we are striving for,” Mgijima told Sowetan.
“It’s been a tough second round for us, the first round was great... It’s not easy but the boys are motivated to keep the trophy at home. We are striving to do everything excellently, and we have pulled through. We have another round of the semifinals, so we are looking forward to that.”
Pumas mentor Stonehouse said it didn’t matter who is in front of them – if they want to replicate the miracle of last year they have to beat any team.
“Anything can happen on the day; you never know what can happen. Luckily, we didn’t have any injuries. We don’t know what might happen to the other team. It’s tough, it doesn’t matter who we play, if you want to win the final you beat the guys that are left," said Stonehouse.
The other Currie Cup semi-final will be between the Cheetahs and Bulls at the Free State Stadium (5pm) on Saturday.
Pumas go hunting for back-to-back title victories
‘The boys are motivated to keep the trophy at home’
Image: Lee Warren
