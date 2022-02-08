Banned former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi vows to come back stronger

As he approaches the last stretch of his four-year doping ban, former Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi has vowed to come back stronger than before.

The ban on Dyantyi, who was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after a stunning season, started in August 2019 and ends in August next year.

By the time he is eligible to play rugby again, it will be less than a month before the Springboks begin their defence of their World Cup title in France.

The 27-year-old Dyantyi‚ who has represented the Springboks 13 times, tested positive for the banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 in 2019.