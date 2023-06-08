Marx credits 'healthy competition' for his top notch performance

In many people’s and publications’ Team of the Year list from last year, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was one of the first names put down because of his performance level.
Marx is undoubtedly the best No 2 in the world at the moment. The performances he displayed last year showed he is world-class, and despite reaching those levels he still aims to improve his game.
“I wouldn’t say I was at that level. I was happy with some performances and disappointed with some performances. There’s never a perfect game, there’s always room for improvement and to getting better. I was pleased with some, but there’s room for improvement,” said Marx speaking on Wednesday during the Boks and Cadbury partnership launch. The chocolate makers were announced as the official confectionery supplier to the Springboks.
“I wouldn’t say I worked on something specific, it was just small things, catching, passing, breakdown work, stealing, scrum, lineout work and all of that stuff. Trying to improve myself by the one-percenters in the different areas every week to get better,” he said.
The former Lions player is arguably one of the most important pieces for the Boks ahead of the defence of the Rugby World Cup title in France. What has seen Marx get better is the competition for the hooker position in the Boks setup. Having to fend off Bongi Mbonambi and Joseph Dweba for a spot has challenged him to be better.
“Healthy competition is the best way to make each other better. At the end of the day if you’re making each other better, it’s better for the team. It’s awesome to have guys to challenge myself with at training, they’re great rugby players. It’s awesome in terms of the growth aspect as well,” he said.
As the Boks prepare, Jacques Nienaber’s imminent departure after the World Cup for Irish province Leinster is viewed by some as an element that could disturb the team. However, Marx insists Nienaber and the team are focused on the mission at hand.
“Everybody goes, it was the same with me, I was at the Lions and I went to Japan. Maybe, it’s a different chapter in his life. I know his sole focus is with the Boks until the World Cup is finished. I don’t think it’ll destabilise, everybody knows the job at hand at the moment,” said Marx.
The Boks will go into camp in Pretoria from Monday to June 30 to prepare for the Rugby Championship. Their opening match will be against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on July 8.
Marx credits 'healthy competition' for his top notch performance
Fending off Bongi Mbonambi and Joseph Dweba for a spot made him better
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images
