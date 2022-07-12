Bulls loose forward Mihlali Mosi never envisioned making a livelihood out of rugby as he faced a lot of challenges, however, having made it, he’s grateful to be able to provide for his family through the sport.
Only a minority of black rugby players in SA get the chance to turn out for the top five franchises and make stable livelihoods.
Mosi, 26, faced testing situations, playing for the embattled Border Bulldogs and at the varsity level with the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and the Madibaz. He finally got his big break when he joined the Cheetahs on a short-term contract last year.
He took that chance and impressed and his deal was renewed. Now he has signed a three-year contract with the biggest rugby franchise in SA, the Bulls, and that means financial security for him and his family.
“Right now my family and I are good, we are well,” said Mosi. “When I look back I end up laughing because not so long ago I was at WSU, but it's all hard work. I'm happy to see my hard work paying off. I started playing rugby in primary school for fun ... and the girls, they liked it.
“As I grew up I realised that I could make a living out of it, but there were obstacles in front of me. I went through a lot of things for me to be here; I had to persevere. I always knew I would eat off rugby but I had doubts, but the people around me believed I would play at a high level.
“I studied hard and got my qualification and things started to happen after I got my qualification,” he said.
Standing at 1.90m, Mosi is the perfect profile for Bulls director of rugby Jake White. He has quick feet, is a good ball carrier and can be a line-out option. White can't wait to work with him.
“Mihlali will be of great value with his skill [added] to a talented group of loose forwards in our arsenal currently. We are very excited to see what he will bring in the new season and over the next three years,” said White.
Mosi sidesteps hurdles on way to rugby big time
Bulls loose forward rewarded for perseverance
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
