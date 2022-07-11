×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks on back foot after dropping the ball

Strongest team expected to be fielded in series decider

11 July 2022 - 09:41
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Damian Willemse of the Springboks in action during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Wales at Loftus Versfeld on July 02, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Damian Willemse of the Springboks in action during the 2022 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Wales at Loftus Versfeld on July 02, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser

With the three-game Test series against Wales tied at 1-1, the Springboks should play their best team in the last Test in Cape Town on Saturday, according to forward Deon Fourie. 

The Springboks relinquished their lead in the series this weekend when they narrowly lost 13-12 to the Dragons at the Free State Stadium. 

The loss came with an unwanted record for the team: they became the first side to lose a game to Wales on home soil and also lost  their No 1 ranking.

With 19 changes made to the Boks' match day 23, there was bound to be a lack of cohesion in some departments. The standard of execution and game management dropped, as was evident by the team's failure to score a try. The Boks dominated most of the game but could not capitalise during critical phases. Instead, they made countless errors.

Now that the series is set to be decided in Cape Town, Fourie, who made his debut in the defeat to Wales, wants the more experienced players to be thrown in the last Test by head coach Jacques Nienaber so they can win the series.

“Jacques did say from the beginning that he wanted to give everyone a chance and going into the last Test, it’s a final,” said Fourie.

“I think leading up to the World Cup you want to put guys in situations where you play finals and know what’s at stake. We want to win the series, so we have to put the best side and for guys on the pitch do that for the team and SA,” said the oldest Boks debutant, at 35.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is expecting the Bok management to unleash their best players for the decider in Cape Town. Though he is wary of the might of the world champions, he is happy about going to the last game with a chance of clinching the series.

“It’ll be an interesting selection but it’ll be the strongest SA team because it’ll be a decider. Both teams entered this completion to win the series,” said Pivac.

“There’s something on the game... so from our point of view, there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Wales captain Biggar desperate to be part of series decider against Boks

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he's desperate to be part of the series decider against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Reluctant 'Beast 2.0' Mchunu ready to carve his path as a Springbok

For a while now, there have been flattering comparisons with the legendary Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira but the soft-spoken Ntuthuko ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls sign exciting loose-forwards Mosi and Maqondwana

The Bulls have added talented loose-forwards Mihlali Mosi and Phumzile Maqondwana to their squad for the 2022/2023 season.
Sport
3 days ago

Nyakane gives voice to bellicose Boks

Tight head believes the Springboks have enough firepower to inflict pain on Wales in the second Test
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released