Boks on back foot after dropping the ball

With the three-game Test series against Wales tied at 1-1, the Springboks should play their best team in the last Test in Cape Town on Saturday, according to forward Deon Fourie.
The Springboks relinquished their lead in the series this weekend when they narrowly lost 13-12 to the Dragons at the Free State Stadium.
The loss came with an unwanted record for the team: they became the first side to lose a game to Wales on home soil and also lost their No 1 ranking.
With 19 changes made to the Boks' match day 23, there was bound to be a lack of cohesion in some departments. The standard of execution and game management dropped, as was evident by the team's failure to score a try. The Boks dominated most of the game but could not capitalise during critical phases. Instead, they made countless errors.
Now that the series is set to be decided in Cape Town, Fourie, who made his debut in the defeat to Wales, wants the more experienced players to be thrown in the last Test by head coach Jacques Nienaber so they can win the series.
“Jacques did say from the beginning that he wanted to give everyone a chance and going into the last Test, it’s a final,” said Fourie.
“I think leading up to the World Cup you want to put guys in situations where you play finals and know what’s at stake. We want to win the series, so we have to put the best side and for guys on the pitch do that for the team and SA,” said the oldest Boks debutant, at 35.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is expecting the Bok management to unleash their best players for the decider in Cape Town. Though he is wary of the might of the world champions, he is happy about going to the last game with a chance of clinching the series.
“It’ll be an interesting selection but it’ll be the strongest SA team because it’ll be a decider. Both teams entered this completion to win the series,” said Pivac.
“There’s something on the game... so from our point of view, there’s a lot to look forward to.”
Boks on back foot after dropping the ball
Strongest team expected to be fielded in series decider
Image: Anton Geyser
