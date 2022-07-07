Bobo defends Nienabar for selecting 'B-grade lineup'

Former Springboks centre Gcobani Bobo says the team did not disrespect the integrity of Test rugby after they made 19 changes to the match-day squad for the second Test against Wales on Saturday at the Free State Stadium (5.05pm).

There was an uproar from the Welsh media after Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named his squad for the second Test. He only kept Eben Etzebeth, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and Damian Willemse from the first Test win.

"Nienaber has named a very formidable side that is absolutely capable of beating Wales but it is tantamount to an 'A' team. Wales did not come here to face second-string sides, they came here for three cracks at the world champions," wrote WalesOnline rugby writer Matthew Southcombe.

Bobo, who has been in the Bok setup and is part of the analyst panel for SuperSport for the series, gave insight on why the Boks management opted to have a lot of changes for the second Test. "Covid-19 for two years has held back the team from creating and building depth, and there's no better time to do so than in the present," said Bobo.

"This is foresight from the Springboks, knowing and understanding that players are doing well in the United Rugby Championship and across the world, they have been rewarded for that. The Springboks do know and understand that they will have to have a bigger depth of squad for the next season, especially for the 2023 World Cup. Creating competition is key.

"If you see on all combinations they have out there, there's someone there who has won the World Cup or was part of the system. That's the only way to integrate the team," said Bobo.

One player the Boks brain trust is looking to integrate into the team is Aphelele Fassi, they are starting him on the wing instead of his favoured fullback position. This is a move that Bobo supports.

"Looking at Aphelele Fassi, I'm of the fact that before you throw responsibility to young players, there is a way to sort of bringing them into the system so they can be strong as possible.

"This is a great reward for his form and what he has done. Him being already exposed to the system, I mean he scored a try with his first touch last year against Georgia. I'm looking forward to him staking his claim," Bobo said.