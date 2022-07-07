×

Rugby

Bulls appoint former Boks Thando Manana in a key position

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 07 July 2022 - 11:23
Former Springboks player Thando Manana has joined the Bulls.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

The Bulls have roped in former Springbok Thando Manana as their new special projects manager, the franchise has announced.

Apart from being a former Boks and Bulls star, Manana is an experienced administrator as he was GM at Eastern Province Rugby Union and served as chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation (Sareo).

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they are excited to welcome Manana to the Blue Bulls Company.

“We know Thando’s track record and passion for all things rugby. We have no doubt that he will add great value to the company and rugby in the region.

“He will be structuring a way to align the Blue Bulls Company with SA Rugby and World Rugby’s strategic objectives to professionalise women’s rugby and to establish us as the trendsetters in SA professional women’s rugby.

“Blue Bulls women’s rugby seeks to consolidate its position in the upcoming inter-provincial league and become the best women’s provincial side in SA rugby and be able to compete on the international stage when the opportunity arises.”

Manana described his return to the Pretoria-based franchise as a privilege.

“This union and region have always had a special place in my heart. To be able to return to make a further contribution as special projects manager is something I look forward to.

“The company, the union and all its teams have enjoyed great success over the years and established themselves as one of the best in the country. I can only hope that what I will bring with me will further add to the accomplishments of this great establishment.”

TimesLIVE

