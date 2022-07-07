Bulls appoint former Boks Thando Manana in a key position

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said they are excited to welcome Manana to the Blue Bulls Company.

“We know Thando’s track record and passion for all things rugby. We have no doubt that he will add great value to the company and rugby in the region.

“He will be structuring a way to align the Blue Bulls Company with SA Rugby and World Rugby’s strategic objectives to professionalise women’s rugby and to establish us as the trendsetters in SA professional women’s rugby.

“Blue Bulls women’s rugby seeks to consolidate its position in the upcoming inter-provincial league and become the best women’s provincial side in SA rugby and be able to compete on the international stage when the opportunity arises.”