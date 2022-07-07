Bulls sign exciting loose-forwards Mosi and Maqondwana

The Bulls have added talented loose-forwards Mihlali Mosi and Phumzile Maqondwana to their squad for the 2022/2023 season.

Mosi, 26, regarded as an explosive ball-carrier with physicality, caught the eye of the Bulls after impressive performances for the Cheetahs.

He has played at flank and at No 8 since the early stages of his career at Walter Sisulu University in the Varsity Cup before switching allegiance to Nelson Mandela University.

After the departure of Arno Botha, Mosi is expected to reinforce the Bulls loose trio department for the next three years of his contract at Loftus.