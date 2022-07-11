Now that he has seen all the players in his squad in action, Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber got the answers he was looking for from his charges.
Nienaber used all 42 players in the two Test matches that the Boks have played against Wales so far.
Based on the performances of the players that played in the 13-12 defeat at a packed Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein at the weekend, only scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse staked his claim to be bumped up to the regular 23.
With fan and media favourites Evan Roos, Marcel Coetzee, Aphelele Fassi and Warrick Gelant having disappointing showings, struggling to shine individually and in the Bok system, it seems unlikely they will feature in the series decider on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium (5.05pm).
“We have got the answers on 42 players, that was always the plan,” said Nienaber.
“Test matches are different and small margins will cost you games. It's good for the players to understand what a Test match is like and what the intensity and accuracy have to be like. The players would have learned a lot out of it, as we did.
“We only asked for them to bring intensity and they brought as much as possible. Could execution have been better? Without a doubt,” he said.
Looking forward to the third Test, with the series tied at 1-1, Nienaber is likely to bring out the old guard in Cape Town as he wants to win the series.
“I’ve said all along that Wales were coming here not to compete, they were coming here to win a series. We have to win the series. We play for something much bigger than just a Test match result,” he said.
Bok squad rotation proves invaluable for Nienaber
Coach likely to resort to old guard for decider against Wales
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Now that he has seen all the players in his squad in action, Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber got the answers he was looking for from his charges.
Nienaber used all 42 players in the two Test matches that the Boks have played against Wales so far.
Based on the performances of the players that played in the 13-12 defeat at a packed Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein at the weekend, only scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse staked his claim to be bumped up to the regular 23.
With fan and media favourites Evan Roos, Marcel Coetzee, Aphelele Fassi and Warrick Gelant having disappointing showings, struggling to shine individually and in the Bok system, it seems unlikely they will feature in the series decider on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium (5.05pm).
“We have got the answers on 42 players, that was always the plan,” said Nienaber.
“Test matches are different and small margins will cost you games. It's good for the players to understand what a Test match is like and what the intensity and accuracy have to be like. The players would have learned a lot out of it, as we did.
“We only asked for them to bring intensity and they brought as much as possible. Could execution have been better? Without a doubt,” he said.
Looking forward to the third Test, with the series tied at 1-1, Nienaber is likely to bring out the old guard in Cape Town as he wants to win the series.
“I’ve said all along that Wales were coming here not to compete, they were coming here to win a series. We have to win the series. We play for something much bigger than just a Test match result,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos