Three people shot dead hours before Soweto killings
Trio were drinking in yard near Roodepoort tavern
At least three people, including an 18-year-old pupil died when unknown men randomly shot at them while they were drinking near a tavern in Mathole informal settlement, near Roodepoort, on Saturday night.
The incident took place after 7pm about 50m away from a popular tavern known as KwaMashaba. The shooting happened just hours before 15 people were killed at Emazulwini Tavern in Orlando, Soweto, an incident that shocked the nation. ..
