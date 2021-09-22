‘We’re ready,’ says Kriel as Bulls test northern waters against Leinster

The Bulls have shown their United Rugby Championship (URC) intent in some high intensity training sessions as they prepare to open their campaign against Irish powerhouses Leinster at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Saturday.

Jake White’s men will face a baptism of fire away against four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster in the opening round.

The 22-year-old David Kriel, though, said the Bulls are bristling with confidence before their much-anticipated clash, and that the giants of rugby from Pretoria are ready for what's in store for them from SA rugby's new sojourn into the northern hemisphere game.

“We are Currie Cup champions,” fullback Kriel said. “We own it and we know we’re a championship side. We’re ready for what’s coming.”

It’s a mouth-watering kick-off to this new competition as the Bulls meet a team that has dominated European rugby.

Kriel said the Bulls are a winning combination built in SA's competitive domestic rugby environment and it won't be easy for any side to break them down.