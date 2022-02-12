Benni McCarthy: AmaZulu will make it difficult for Raja Casablanca

Playing in an empty stadium will come as huge relief for Usuthu, McCarthy added.

“What will help us a lot is that when you play Raja Casablanca and they have their fans it becomes almost impossible for teams to beat them. The fact that they don’t have fans in the stadium will make the task a bit easier for us.

“I’m not saying that because of the fans they’re a great team. They’re great with the fans or without them, but for us it will help not having to block out the noise and everything that the fans give them to push forward.

“We want to be one of the teams to go through to the next round in this group and if you have to do that sometimes you have to overcome the best teams.

“I think the best way to start is to surprise everybody by having a really good first match against Raja. Hopefully when they come to SA (on March 18) we’ll be experienced enough from our first match against them that we can make it difficult for them at home too.”

McCarthy expects a tough match for his team given the relative experience of Raja's players.

“I know Raja have high standards all over the pitch, they have quality players, experienced players who have played in this competition numerous times,” McCarthy said of their opponents, who won the Caf Confederation Cup last season.

“They know what’s expected of them, but like I said, for us it’s our first time and we want to make a name for ourselves.

“We know that in order to make a name and to go as far as possible, sometimes you have to beat the best teams. For us the challenge couldn’t have come any tougher.

“Raja Casablanca is a fantastic team, [with a] very good coach (Belgian Marc Wilmots), so yes, we know what we have to do.

“We’re positive and confident that we can contest and give a good spectacle of a football match. We’re going to make it very difficult for Raja.”