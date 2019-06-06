AfriForum gives rousing vote of confidence to Bafana Bafana

Goalkeeper Darren Keet and midfielder Dean Furnam are almost certainties to make the final squad to be announced this weekend but there is a possibility of Bafana starting with a team made up of eleven black players in one of the matches.

“There are some people who have advanced the argument that why should rugby have black players in their teams but Bafana do not have to bring in white players‚" said Kriel.

"As a matter of principle‚ we don’t use that argument and we will support Bafana Bafana even if there not a single white player in the team.”

Kriel said the important thing for them is to ensure that all players who are chosen to represent the country at all sporting codes are chosen on merit.

“I see there is an Afrikaans girl (Janine van Wyk) who is the captain of Banyana Banyana‚" he said.

"We advocate for players to be chosen on merit and all of us should support the national teams whenever they play irrespective of which players have been chosen.

"In fact‚ I will support a Springboks team with 15 black players.

"What we want is merit in sport and we don’t want to stand cold towards inequalities in our society.

"We need to address inequalities‚ we believe that the quota system is not the way to go and there must be proper development at grassroots level.”

Baxter and his team are finalising their preparations in Johannesburg before travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week to play a friendly match against Ghana.

The South African play their opening match of the competition against Ivory Coast on June 24.

They then face neighbours Namibia four days later and conclude their group assignments with a clash against Morocco on July 1.